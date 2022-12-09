iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Trimmed by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,062,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.38 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.