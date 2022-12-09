iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lessened by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.84. 29,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,129. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.