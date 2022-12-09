iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $87.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

