Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISR opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 91.45%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

