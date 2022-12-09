Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Israel Discount Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISDAY opened at $57.51 on Monday. Israel Discount Bank has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $69.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78.

Israel Discount Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

