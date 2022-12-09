Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Itiquira Acquisition worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,038,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 3,555.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITQ stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Itiquira Acquisition Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.