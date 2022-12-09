Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $10.79

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 10.79, but opened at 11.23. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 11.11, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
