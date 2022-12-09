Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $10.79

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 10.79, but opened at 11.23. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at 11.11, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of 8.00 per share, for a total transaction of 3,333,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland acquired 422,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Friedland acquired 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares in the company, valued at 71,700,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

