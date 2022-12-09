Jack Nielsen Sells 64,026 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 64,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $3,863,969.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,620,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,152,184.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06.

On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $3,443,752.90.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $59.03. 221,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,371. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

