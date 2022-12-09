JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.32

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.32 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 129.40 ($1.58). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 126.45 ($1.54), with a volume of 10,007,402 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 175 ($2.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.96) to GBX 630 ($7.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.32) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 262.14 ($3.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.38. The company has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,053.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Andy Long acquired 25,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £24,250 ($29,569.56).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

