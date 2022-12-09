Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to Underperform

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

PageGroup Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

