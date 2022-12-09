Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

MAC opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -174.36%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

