Jet Protocol (JET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $74,868.82

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.57 million and approximately $74,868.82 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020878 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00239201 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003692 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02611313 USD and is down -8.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $74,661.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars.

