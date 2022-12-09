John Bean Technologies Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JBT opened at $90.24 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $163.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,059.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,102. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 65,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.