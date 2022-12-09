John Wayne Witt Sells 700 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) VP John Wayne Witt sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $17,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. 8,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,706. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

