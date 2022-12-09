Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $108.19 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $108.19 million and approximately $5,489.29 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010796 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00046992 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00239158 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54324456 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,659.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.