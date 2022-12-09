JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($67.37) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 0.5 %

DHER traded up €0.21 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €40.96 ($43.12). 304,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion and a PE ratio of -9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.08. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a 1 year high of €110.65 ($116.47).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

