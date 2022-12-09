JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 660 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.05) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLEN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.58) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 680 ($8.29) price target on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 605 ($7.38).

GLEN opened at GBX 548.60 ($6.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £70.63 billion and a PE ratio of 565.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 486.33. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a one year high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

