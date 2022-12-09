JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) to Neutral

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Warehouses De Pauw from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.
Warehouses De Pauw Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $28.00 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.
About Warehouses De Pauw
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
