JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) to Neutral

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Warehouses De Pauw from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Warehouses De Pauw Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $28.00 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.