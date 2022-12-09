JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target to 460.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHYHY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $486.25.

CHYHY stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.1478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

