JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target to SEK 265

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.57.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALFVY opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.