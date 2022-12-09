JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target to GBX 180

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 169 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock remained flat at $1.76 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

