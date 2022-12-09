JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $405.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $358.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $10,709,492.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 564,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,808,472 shares of company stock valued at $117,617,065. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

