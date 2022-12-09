JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

