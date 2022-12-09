Katharine A. Keenan Sells 2,299 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,257. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.