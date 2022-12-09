Kava (KAVA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $56.67 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Kava has a market cap of $303.21 million and $56.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00005140 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00078436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00056749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00025841 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 343,788,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,821,704 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.