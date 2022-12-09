Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Trading Down 5.1%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. 2,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRNY. Compass Point raised Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 412.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

