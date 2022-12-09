Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.30. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 83.94% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

