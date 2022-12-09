Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.54

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Kenon Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.
