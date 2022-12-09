Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.54

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kenon by 577.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,403,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

