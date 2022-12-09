Kevin Barrow Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYCGet Rating) insider Kevin Barrow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,261.74).

The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

Cyclopharm Limited manufacture and sells medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The Technegas segment offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

