KeyCorp Trims Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 69.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,612 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

