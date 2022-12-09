Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada Sells 3,500 Shares

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.07 and its 200 day moving average is $159.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays cut their price target on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

