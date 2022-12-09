Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Downgraded to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KWS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.02) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($42.07) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 2,792 ($34.04) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5,474.51. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,540.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,422.64.
In other Keywords Studios news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.51), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($924,976.47).
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
