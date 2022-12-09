Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has $45.90 price objective on the stock.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
KGSPF stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $115.00.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
