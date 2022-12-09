Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has $45.90 price objective on the stock.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPF stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.