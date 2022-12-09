Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPFGet Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has $45.90 price objective on the stock.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPF stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

