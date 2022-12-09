KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 937,262 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $33,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 130,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

