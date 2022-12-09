Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,161. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $11,078,000. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $7,180,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

