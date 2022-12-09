KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Reaches $390,205.70

KOK (KOK) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $42.24 million and approximately $390,205.70 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08565045 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $349,853.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

