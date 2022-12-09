Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. 2,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 115.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 601,237 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,254,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

