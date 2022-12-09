Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.88-1.00 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $51.23. 4,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 68.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

