Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Krispy Kreme worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -199.97%.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

