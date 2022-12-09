Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KR. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kroger by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after buying an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

