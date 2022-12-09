Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KR. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.39.

KR opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

