Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.86

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $10.24. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.19). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 333.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 129,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

