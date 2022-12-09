Kujira (KUJI) Price Hits $0.57

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $55.56 million and $75,057.19 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 97,412,380 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.58275603 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $433,091.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

