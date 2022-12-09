Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Sells $1,166,061.32 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.06. 414,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,065. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $70.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after purchasing an additional 719,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,791 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

