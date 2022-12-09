Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after acquiring an additional 853,877 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KURA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Kura Oncology Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.