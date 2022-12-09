La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Shares Gap Down to $24.44

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.44, but opened at $23.88. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 459 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1815 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 79.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 582,547 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 364,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 343,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth $5,078,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

