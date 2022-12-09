Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LCSHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 600 ($7.32) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 517 ($6.30) to GBX 546 ($6.66) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 589 ($7.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 760 ($9.27) to GBX 770 ($9.39) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.68) to GBX 645 ($7.86) in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $646.86.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

