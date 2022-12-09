Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.04 million, a P/E ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 2.60. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Lands’ End by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 147,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

