Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
LE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Lands’ End Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.04 million, a P/E ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 2.60. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.