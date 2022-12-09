Laura Waitz Sells 1,253 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) COO Laura Waitz sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $37,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

