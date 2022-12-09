Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.29% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGAC. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $980,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 262.8% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 229,270 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $2,884,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC opened at $10.06 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

